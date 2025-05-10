C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 29.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.33% to Rs 117.51 crore

Net profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 29.32% to Rs 48.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.33% to Rs 117.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.16% to Rs 150.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 137.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 383.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 315.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

117.5184.95383.87315.6143.9042.0843.1346.4774.5747.95216.56185.7971.9945.86206.37177.1148.8737.79150.02137.43

