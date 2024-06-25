Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One International Centre Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Sales rise 85.44% to Rs 95.13 crore

Net Loss of One International Centre Pvt reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.44% to Rs 95.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 77.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 112.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.54% to Rs 273.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales95.1351.30 85 273.97194.94 41 OPM %65.3058.67 -66.0956.13 - PBDT1.60-24.44 LP -63.69-97.82 35 PBT-15.29-41.07 63 -125.57-163.98 23 NP-8.38-41.04 80 -77.20-112.18 31

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

