Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hedge Finance rose 112.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.78% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.45% to Rs 5.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 43.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

11.719.3143.4235.2658.1660.3759.8360.382.191.357.693.762.051.247.173.281.590.755.462.39

