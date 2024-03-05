Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ace turtle partners with Shoppers Stop to launch global-khaki brand Dockers in India

ace turtle, India's leading technology-native retail company and Shoppers Stop announced the launch of Dockers, leading global khaki brand. Dockers' versatile and timeless collection for men will be available across 15 Shoppers Stop stores and on shoppersstop.com, marking a significant milestone for both the brands.

The Dockers collection at Shoppers Stop features a carefully curated selection of clothing and accessories designed for the modern Indian consumers. From chinos and shirts to sweaters and jackets, each piece embodies Dockers' commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative materials, and timeless design. Whether navigating the urban jungle or exploring uncharted territories, Dockers empowers individuals to embrace their authentic selves with confidence and style.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

