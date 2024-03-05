Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam, BEML and Bharat Electronics ink MoU

Mishra Dhatu Nigam, BEML and Bharat Electronics ink MoU

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
To collaborate on engine with advanced fuelling and control system

Mishra Dhatu Nigam; BEML; and Bharat Electronics signed tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for indigenous development of Advanced Fuelling and Control System for Engines for heavy duty applications.

This collaborative initiative will focus on leveraging indigenous capabilities to design, test, and manufacture an Advanced Fuelling and Control System that offers enhanced efficiency, performance, and reliability. By harnessing the latest advancements in engine technology and control systems, the companies aim to extend their domain expertise for development of engine systems which will ensure self-reliance in the field of Combat vehicles.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

