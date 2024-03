At meeting held on 05 March 2024

The Board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 05 March 2024 has approved the proposal to appoint Rajendran C. Veerappan (DIN:00460061), Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi (DIN:02128559) and Subhash Chander Kalia (DIN:00075644) as Additional (Independent) Directors of the Company.

