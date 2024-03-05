Aurionpro Solutions wins order from Government of Haryana

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant order win from the Government of Haryana to roll out its ambitious Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) Scheme. This transformative initiative aims to provide free public transportation services to individuals living below the poverty line within the state. Through the issuance of open-loop National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC), eligible individuals will enjoy seamless and free travel upto 1000 km per year per member of the covered family.

Aurionpro is honoured to be entrusted with the implementation of this pivotal project which includes phased issuance of open loop NCMC cards to the entire covered population. Aurionpro is a prominent provider of open-loop technology solutions and will serve as the technology partner for this project, while AU Small Finance Bank joins as the banking partner for card issuance.

The initial phase of this extensive multi-year project, valued close to Rs 100 crore, is scheduled for delivery within six months, with subsequent maintenance services to follow thereafter.

