Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) announced the launch of Mahindra Codename Crown. This is a strategically located development built in the vibrant Kharadi Annex, 4 kms from World Trade Center.

Situated on a lush 5.38-acre property, Mahindra Codename Crown offers a range of 2, 3 & 4 BHK homes, promising a premium living experience and received RERA on 04 March 2024.

This phase will see the unveiling of two towers of 2 & 3 BHK homes and an exclusive 4 BHK tower, comprising over 500 units.

