Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 32.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 66.80 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 32.21% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 66.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.8062.395.496.942.683.721.922.921.412.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News