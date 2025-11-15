Choksi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 11.12 crore

Net profit of Choksi Laboratories rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.129.2626.3525.492.251.710.560.100.240.08

