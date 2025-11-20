Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings has commissioned additional 16 MW of 100 MW wind power project located at Surendaranagar, Gujarat. This follows the first phase commissioning of 28MW in October 2025.

The current commissioning takes the project's operational capacity to 44 MW out of 100 MW to be commissioned in phases. The company's total operational capacity has increased to 2,934 MW.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

