Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Info Edge (India), Medi Assist Healthcare Services, NTPC Green Energy

Jaiprakash Associates, Mangalam Drugs & Organics, Bharat Global Developers, Dynemic Products, Goyal Associates, and Victoria Enterprises will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Securities in F&O Ban:
Steel Authority of India and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Thursday, 20 November 2025.
New Listing
Fujiyama Power Systems is slated to make its market debut on the mainboard today.
Stocks to Watch:
NBCC (India) has received an order worth Rs 2,966.1 crore from the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for providing project management consultancy services for the development of Naveen Nagpur under NMRDAPhase 1.
Info Edge (India) said that Chintan Thakkar will cease to be the Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from 19 November. The company added that Ambarish Raghuvanshi will take over as Interim Chief Financial Officer from 20 November until the appointment of a new CFO.
NTPC Green Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with The Singareni Collieries Company for the development of renewable energy projects.
Medi Assist Healthcare Services informed that Paramount Health Services & Insurance TPA, its material step-down wholly owned subsidiary, reported a cybersecurity incident affecting some of its systems and services. The incident was restricted to Paramount TPA, and all other group entities remain unaffected.
The company said all affected infrastructure and systems have been restored and business operations have resumed normally. Relevant authorities have been informed, and the management is monitoring the situation.
Godawari Power and Ispat has invested Rs 124.95 crore in its subsidiary Godawari New Energy for capex and working capital requirements for setting up a battery energy storage system plant with an initial capacity of 10 GWh.
The subsidiary has allotted 12,495,000,000 0.1% non-cumulative, optionally convertible, redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 each at par against this investment on a rights basis.
