Godrej Properties acquires additional 3.8 acre land in South Bengaluru

With additional revenue potential of Rs 2,400 cr

Godrej Properties (GPL) announced the acquisition of an additional ~ 3.8-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, thereby unlocking Rs 2,400 crore of additional revenue and ~ 2 million sq. ft. of additional development potential.

With this acquisition, GPL envisions a large-scale, premium residential community with an estimated total revenue potential of ~ Rs 3,500 crore with ~ 3 million sq. ft. on the overall ~ 30 acres development. The enhanced potential is largely due to higher FSI permissibility across the entire land parcel, allowing the combined ~ 30 acres holding to be master planned as an integrated group housing development township.