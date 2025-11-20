GIFT Nifty hints at green opening for equities; Nvidia's earnings beat lifts sentiment

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty November 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 71.00 points (or 0.27%) in early trade, indicating that the Nifty 50 could open in the green today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,580.72 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,360.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 November 2025, provisional data showed.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday, as chip shares rallied after Nvidias stronger-than-expected earnings and bullish forecast appeared to reinforce confidence in the global AI trade and boost the broader market.

Shares of the chip giant jumped more than 4% in extended trading after its fiscal third-quarter earnings beat earnings and revenue expectations. The AI chip maker also gave a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales forecast, with CEO Jensen Huang saying demand for its current-generation Blackwell chips is off the charts. U.S. equity futures edged higher in early Asian hours after Nvidias upbeat guidance, which likely lifted investor sentiment around the AI trade, following recent sessions that reflected fears about elevated valuations, debt financing, and potential chip depreciation. On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday as Wall Street recovered some ground from tech-led sell-off. The S&P 500 gained 0.38% to close at 6,642.16, snapping a four-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.59% to settle at 22,564.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 47 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 46,138.77.

Domestic Market: Equity benchmarks finished with strong gains on Wednesday as a surge in IT stocks, fuelled by positive signals on the US India trade deal, lifted market sentiment. After a sluggish start amid weak global cues, the indices gathered momentum through the session and pushed the Nifty past the 26,000 mark. Investors now await tomorrow's FOMC minutes for clues on the US rate outlook. The Sensex rose 513.45 points or 0.61% to end at 85,186.47, while the Nifty advanced 142.60 points or 0.55% to close at 26,052.65. HCL Technologies (up 4.32%), Infosys (up 3.74%) and ICICI Bank (up 0.82%) were among the key contributors to the gains.