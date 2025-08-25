Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Acme Solar gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 27 August

Acme Solar gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 27 August

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Acme Solar Holdings advanced 1.38% to Rs 294.60 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 27 August 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of equity via various modes.

The company will raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 130.83 crore in Q1 FY26, steely higher than Rs 1.39 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 65% YoY to Rs 510.98 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

