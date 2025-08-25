Acme Solar gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 27 August

Acme Solar Holdings advanced 1.38% to Rs 294.60 after the company's board is scheduled to meet on 27 August 2025, to consider a proposal for raising funds by way of equity via various modes.

The company will raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares or any other equity-linked instruments or securities, through permissible modes, including but not limited to, qualified institutions placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), private placement and/or combination thereof.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.