Organic Recycling Systems receives validation for its Compressed Biogas (CBG) technology

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
From Sardar Swarn Singh- National Institute of Bio-Energy

Organic Recycling Systems announced a significant milestone in advancing Compressed Biogas (CBG) technology. The MethanoBoost Catalyst (MBC) developed by ORS has been validated by the Sardar Swarn Singh- National Institute of Bio-Energy (SSS-NIBE) for its potential to enhance biomethane yield and process efficiency.

The MBC is a proprietary catalyst designed to enhance biomethane yield & digestate enrichment in anaerobic digestion systems. Its advanced formulation, enriched with dispersed nanoparticles, facilitates in-situ COmethanation, thereby boosting overall methane production.

The breakthrough validation by SSS-NIBE marks a step forward in sustainable CBG production, where MBC, derived from biomass residues, acts as an accelerator to improve microbial activity and optimize bio-methane yield. Independent laboratory evaluations and subsequent pilot-scale trials by SSS-NIBE validated MBC's efficacy in enhancing biomethane generation. Mechanistically, MBC improves redox conductivity, enhances direct interspecies electron transfer (DIET), and stabilizes pH buffering-key factors that underpin efficient hydrolysis and methanogenesis. Overall, MBC increases methane yield by up to 30%, while simultaneously improving process stability and substrate-to-biogas conversion efficiency.

The MBC demonstrates a scalable, robust, and sustainable solution for intensifying bio methanation efficiency, especially in systems utilising lignocellulosic substrates like Napier Grass & Paddy Straw. Its dual impact-enhancing Biomethane yield and digestate enrichment- positions it as a transformative catalyst for integrated waste-to-Bioenergy and biofertilizer applications. The incremental methane yield directly improves profitability and supports more sustainable CBG plant operations.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

