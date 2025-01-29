Acme Solar hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 112 cr

Acme Solar Holdings hit the upper circuit of 10% at Rs 191.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 152.14% to Rs 112.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 44.44 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 5.24% YoY to Rs 349.01 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 103.37 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 28.63 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

In Q3 FY25, EBITDA jumped 15.7% to Rs 359 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 310 crore posted in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin stood at 89.6% in Q3 FY25 as against 85.1% in Q3 FY24.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 22.17% to Rs 128.74 crore in 9M FY25 compared with Rs 165.41 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations fell 10.34% YoY to Rs 918.24 crore.

In 9M FY25, 2,499 million units generated, up 34.5% from 9M FY24. The capacity utilization factor has increased to 23.7% in 9M FY25, up 3.2% from 9M FY24. Plant availability and grid availability at 99.4% and 99.6% respectively, during 9M FY25.

Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, chairperson & MD, ACME Solar Holdings, said, In Q3 FY25, we delivered strong financial & operating performance, driven by significant capacity expansions. A key milestone was the successful commissioning of the 1,200 MW ISTS SECI Plant in Rajasthan, taking our operational portfolio to 2,540 MW. This achievement represents one of the largest single-day commissioning of solar projects.

ACME Solar Holdings (ACML) is a renewable power generation company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.

