EaseMyTrip.com announces collaboration with Sabah Tourism Board

EaseMyTrip.com has officially entered into a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with Sabah Tourism Board (STB) to strengthen Sabah's appeal among Indian travellers.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in expanding Sabah's presence in the Indian travel market, leveraging EaseMyTrip's industry expertise, digital reach, and extensive customer base. Under this strategic alliance, both organisations will collaborate on a series of targeted initiatives to increase inbound tourism and enhance travel experiences for Indian visitors.

As part of the agreement, EaseMyTrip will create a dedicated Sabah page under its Malaysia microsite, providing comprehensive travel itineraries, must-visit attractions, and essential travel information for prospective travellers. The platform will also develop a series of destination-specific blogs, immersive video content, and social media campaigns to showcase Sabah's cultural heritage, pristine landscapes, adventure tourism, and luxury offerings. To maximise outreach, EaseMyTrip and STB will jointly co-fund digital marketing campaigns, ensuring wider visibility and engagement across Indian markets.

Furthermore, the collaboration extends beyond leisure tourism, with a strong emphasis on niche experiences such as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) for business travellers, corporate retreats, and international conferences. Specialised travel packages will also be curated for destination weddings, offering couples an opportunity to celebrate their special day in Sabah's picturesque locations. Additionally, EaseMyTrip will promote wellness tourism through ecoretreats, nature therapy, and rejuvenation experiences amidst Sabah's serene landscapes.

