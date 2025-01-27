Refex Inds hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 50 cr

Refex Industries hit the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 483.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 196.27% to Rs 50.04 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 16.89 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 717.12 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 305.98 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 135.45% to Rs 59.31 crore during the quarter as against Rs 25.19 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, revenue from the Ash & Coal handling business stood at Rs 683.46 crore, marking a 158.71% YoY increase. Revenue from refrigerant gas manufacturing (refiling) and sales was Rs 10.44 crore, up 17.27% YoY. Revenue from electric vehicles stood at Rs 8.87 crore, reflecting a 97.99% YoY increase during the period under review.

Additionally, revenue from power trading jumped 73.96% YoY to Rs 11.76 crore, while revenue from solar power generation and related activities increased 10.73% YoY to Rs 2.58 crore during the quarter.

Refex Industries, headquartered in Chennai, is a pioneer in sustainability-driven solutions in India. With over 22 years of expertise, it has built a diverse portfolio encompassing Ash & Coal Handling, eco-friendly Refrigerant Gases, Power Trading, and Green Mobility initiatives. Furthering its commitment to sustainability, it has forayed into electric mobility through its subsidiary, Refex Green Mobility. This division offers electric vehicle (EV) services for passenger mobility, addressing corporate transportation needs and B2B2C use cases with four-wheeler EVs.

