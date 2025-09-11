Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar Holdings secures Rs 3,892 cr funding for 400 MW FDRE project

ACME Solar Holdings secures Rs 3,892 cr funding for 400 MW FDRE project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From State Bank of India

ACME Venus Urja, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings has secured long term project funding of Rs 3,892 crore from State Bank of India (SBI) for the development and construction of a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project with repayment spread across 19 years. The funding is significant as it represents the company's largest financing from SBI and also, represents SBI's first financing in ACME's FDRE projects.

The project is being developed in Barmer, Rajasthan and is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of INR 4.64/Unit. The project would entail installing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations and ensure higher dispatchability as per the PPA conditions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Power secures 1600 MW power supply order from MP Power Management Company

Stock Alert: Reliance inds, Sasken Tech, Premier Explosives, Rajoo Engg

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; benign US PPI reading further fuels Fed rate cut hopes

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2025 quarter

SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story