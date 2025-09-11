Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Reliance inds, Sasken Tech, Premier Explosives, Rajoo Engg

Stock Alert: Reliance inds, Sasken Tech, Premier Explosives, Rajoo Engg

Image
Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Reliance Intelligence on 9 September 2025.

Sasken Technologies informed that chief technology officer Girish BVS has resigned due to persnol reason, effective from 12 September 2025.

Premier Explosives announced that it has received an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of Counter Measures

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals flat start; Infosys buyback, Urban Company IPO in focus

Charlie Kirk energised conservative youth, paving way for Trump's rise

PM to conduct aerial survey of Uttarakhand's disaster-affected areas today

AMC stocks outperform with up to 57% rally in 6 months; more steam left?

Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels near territory

Rajoo Engineers has executed a definitive agreement to acquire a manufacturing company that produces machines for various industries.

Dr Reddys Laboratories will acquire Johnson & Johnson's Stugeron portfolio for $50.5 million crore to foray into anti-vertigo segment.

Optiemus Infracom's board of directors has approved a further investment of Rs 7.69 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Optiemus Electronics.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement to subscribe to a 26% equity stake in Torrent Urja 27. This investment is for setting up a captive hybrid solar and wind power project in Gujarat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; benign US PPI reading further fuels Fed rate cut hopes

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2025 quarter

SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 19.93% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story