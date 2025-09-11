Stock Alert: Reliance inds, Sasken Tech, Premier Explosives, Rajoo Engg

Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Reliance Intelligence on 9 September 2025.

Sasken Technologies informed that chief technology officer Girish BVS has resigned due to persnol reason, effective from 12 September 2025.

Premier Explosives announced that it has received an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of Counter Measures

Also Read

Rajoo Engineers has executed a definitive agreement to acquire a manufacturing company that produces machines for various industries.

Dr Reddys Laboratories will acquire Johnson & Johnson's Stugeron portfolio for $50.5 million crore to foray into anti-vertigo segment.