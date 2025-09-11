Stock Alert: Reliance inds, Sasken Tech, Premier Explosives, Rajoo Engg

Securities in F&O Ban:
RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 11 September 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Reliance Industries incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in the name of Reliance Intelligence on 9 September 2025.
Sasken Technologies informed that chief technology officer Girish BVS has resigned due to persnol reason, effective from 12 September 2025.
Premier Explosives announced that it has received an order worth Rs 7.83 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the procurement of Counter Measures
Rajoo Engineers has executed a definitive agreement to acquire a manufacturing company that produces machines for various industries.
Dr Reddys Laboratories will acquire Johnson & Johnson's Stugeron portfolio for $50.5 million crore to foray into anti-vertigo segment.
Optiemus Infracom's board of directors has approved a further investment of Rs 7.69 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Optiemus Electronics.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement to subscribe to a 26% equity stake in Torrent Urja 27. This investment is for setting up a captive hybrid solar and wind power project in Gujarat.
