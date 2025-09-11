SBI General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.35% to Rs 2191.61 crore

Net profit of SBI General Insurance Company rose 2.68% to Rs 187.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.35% to Rs 2191.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1950.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2191.611950.7811.29-1.82248.80243.64248.80243.64187.67182.77

