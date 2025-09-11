HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.78% to Rs 1627.44 crore

Net profit of HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company rose 56.35% to Rs 207.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.78% to Rs 1627.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2135.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1627.442135.1916.878.20275.85177.04275.85177.04207.37132.63

