Acme Solar Q4 PAT fall 77% YoY to Rs 123 cr

Acme Solar Holdings reported a 76.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 123.36 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 532.39 crore in Q4 FY24.

Despite the steep drop in profitability, the companys revenue from operations surged 64.95% to Rs 486.89 crore during the quarter, reflecting strong topline growth.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items of Rs 180.35 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 14.99 crore in the same period last year. However, the firm has reported an exceptional loss of Rs 14.08 crore was recorded during the quarter.

EBITDA for the quarter increased sharply by 118.3% YoY to Rs 488 crore, up from Rs 224 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin also improved significantly to 90.5% in Q4 FY25, from 70.3% reported in Q4 FY24.

For the full financial year FY25, the companys consolidated net profit dropped 63.87% to Rs 252.11 crore, even as revenue from operations rose 6.54% to Rs 1,405.13 crore compared to FY24.

The companys net debt stood at Rs 7,507 crore as of FY25, with Rs 6,232 crore linked to the operational portfolio and Rs 1,275 crore associated with under-construction (UC) capacity. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio came in at 4.4x, comfortably within the companys target range of 5.5x.

During the year, Acme commissioned 1,200 MW of solar power projects. In addition, 165 MW of capacity was commissioned in May 2025, representing a 101.9% increase over the previous fiscal year. The company won 1,900 MW in new projects, taking its total portfolio to 6,970 MW. It also signed 1,890 MW of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) during FY25.

Operationally, the company achieved a Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 25.6%, generating 4,013 million units (MUs) of electricityup 55.2% year-on-year. Acme also strengthened its balance sheet through an equity raise, improving the net debt-to-net worth ratio to 1.7x, positioning the company well for future growth.

Manoj Kumar Upadhyay, chairperson & MD, ACME Solar Holdings, said, As Indias energy landscape evolves, ACME Solar is well-positioned to lead the transition towards integrated, scalable, and firm renewable energy solutions. FY25 has been a remarkable year for us. We significantly expanded our operational portfolio and successfully commissioned our largest single-location projectthe 1,200 MW SECI ISTS solar project. This capacity build-out, aligned with disciplined capital structuring, is now translating into stronger earnings performance. In Q4 FY25, our revenue rose by 70% year-on-year to Rs 539 crore, while EBITDA surged 118% to Rs 488 crore.

As we continue to scale our presence in the hybrid and FDRE space, our business is becoming more resilient and future ready. With over 4,265 MW under construction and strong alignment across stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustained growth and long-term value creation.

Looking ahead, we are targeting a contracted capacity portfolio of 10 GW by 2030, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable growth and energy transition leadership.

ACME Solar Holdings (ACML) is a renewable power generation company in India with a portfolio of solar, wind, hybrid and FDRE (firm and dispatchable renewable energy) projects.

The counter slipped 2.94% to Rs 239.05 on the BSE.

