Sensex falls over 300 pts; Nifty below 24,900; auto shares slide

Auto stocks declined after rising for the past four consecutive trading sessions. The Nifty traded below the 24,900 level.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 312.16 points or 0.38% to 81,757.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 82.75 points or 0.33% to 24,865.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.02%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,777 shares rose and 2,000 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.51% to 17.09. The Nifty 29 May 2025 futures were trading at 24,937, at a premium of 71.9 point as compared with the spot at 24,865.10.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 29 May 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.6 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 59.4 lakh contracts was seen at 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index fell 0.89% to 23,837.50. The index advanced 2.89% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.
Tube Investments of India (down 2.65%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.82%), Balkrishna Industries (down 1.6%), TVS Motor Company (down 1.58%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.25%), Eicher Motors (down 1.17%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 1.04%), Bharat Forge (down 0.95%), Exide Industries (down 0.93%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.77%) declined.
On the other hand, Ashok Leyland (up 1.09%), Bosch (up 0.27%) and Tata Motors (up 0.14%) edged up.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Restaurant Brands Asia zoomed 4.26% after the companys consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 60.44 crore in Q4 FY25 from a net loss of Rs 92.09 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations advanced 5.92% YoY to Rs 632.55 crore in Q4 FY25.
IRB Infrastructure Developers shed 0.37%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 13.68% to Rs 214.72 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 188.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.26% to Rs 2,149.24 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 2,061.24 crore reported in Q4 FY24.
JK Paper fell 1.91% after its consolidated net profit tumbled 72.35% to Rs 76.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 275.64 crore posted in same quarter last year. Revenue from operations shed 1.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,689.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content