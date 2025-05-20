India has seen 90% increase in electricity capacity over past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025

Ministry of Power has highlighted Indias rapid progress in clean energy in recent years. It noted 90% increase in electricity capacity over the past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025 and targeting 900 GW by 2032. India has now become the worlds third-largest producer of solar and wind energy and is marching fast towards achieving Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The country has achieved a 20% ethanol blending milestone, advancing biofuel adoption and emissions reduction. Investing in smart grids, advanced metering infrastructure, and an expanded transmission network, including the Green Energy Corridor. India has set ambitious goals for green hydrogen and nuclear energy, including a 100 GW nuclear capacity target by 2047.

