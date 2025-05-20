Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honda India Power Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Honda India Power Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
HLE Glascoat Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd, Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2025.

Honda India Power Products Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2805.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1565 shares in the past one month.

HLE Glascoat Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 362.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4320 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 108.38. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11905 shares in the past one month.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 14.83% to Rs 948.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15511 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd exploded 13.67% to Rs 27.69. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34879 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

