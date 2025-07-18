ACME Solar receives BESS projects for 275 MW/ 550 MWh from NHPC

ACME Solar Holdings through its wholly owned subsidiaries have signed battery energy storage purchase agreements with NHPC for a total contracted capacity of 275 MW/ 550 MWh across two standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. These projects were secured at a tariff of Rs 2,10,000 / MW/ month for 50 MW / 100 MWh and Rs 2,22,000/ MW/ month for 225MW / 450 MWh through e-reverse action held on 24 June 2025.

The projects are covered under Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme of Govt. of India wherein Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of the total project cost, whichever is lower is provided as VGF.