Godrej Properties acquires 48-acre land in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru

Godrej Properties announced the acquisition of a ~ 48-acre land parcel through outright purchase in the fast-growing micro-market of Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru. This acquisition further solidifies GPL's footprint in North Bengaluru.

The land is located in a strategic and highly potential area near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR). The development on this land will primarily comprise plotted units with a development potential of ~ 1.1 million square feet.

Doddaballapur is rapidly gaining prominence as a real estate hotspot in North Bengaluru, driven by good connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport, the development of STRR, significant industrial investments, and scenic attractions like Nandi Hills in the vicinity.