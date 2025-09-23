Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACME Solar secures refinancing of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

ACME Solar secures refinancing of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan

ACME Solar Holdings has secured domestic funding of Rs 1,000 crore for its subsidiary rated CRISIL AA- to refinance the existing debt and reduce financing cost by around 100 bps for its 300 MW renewable energy project in Rajasthan. This project has an operational track record of about 6 months and consistently maintaining optimum CUF levels.

The refinancing has been secured from State Bank of India for a tenure of approximately 17 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening for equities

Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Rail Vikas Nigam, KEC International, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank.

KEC International bags orders worth 3,243 crore

India Glycols revises Final Dividend

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story