Stock Alert: Rail Vikas Nigam, KEC International, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank.

Securities in F&O Ban:
RBL Bank, Sammaan Capital, and HFCL are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 23 September 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) emerges as the lowest bidder for the Rs 145 crore project of Southern Railway. The project, aimed at supporting the Mission 3000 MT loading target, is valued at Rs 145.35 crore.
KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 3,243 crore in its transmission & distribution (T&D) business. The companys year-to-date order intake stands at nearly Rs 11,700 crore.
Dr Reddys Laboratories said that it gets the European drug agency's positive view for the Xgeva biosimilar. The company also gets the European drug agency's positive view for Prolia biosimilar
Brigade Enterprises announced that it has signed a joint development pact to develop a residential project in Bengaluru. The project has a gross development value of nearly Rs 1,200 crore.
RDB Infrastructure and Power has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Stargen Power for the execution of a solar power project worth Rs 225 crore across five sites near Nagpur, Maharashtra.
AU Small Finance Bank and Zaggle enter into a strategic partnership to launch co-branded retail credit and prepaid cards.
Arisinfra Solutions announced that it has secured a Rs 40 crore order from AVS Housing and Construction for project execution and material supply.
Amic Forging announced that Anshul Chamaria has resigned as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 31 October 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app