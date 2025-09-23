GIFT Nifty indicates possible red opening for equities

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a cut of 50.50 points (or 0.20%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open slightly below the flat line today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,910.09 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,582.63 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 13,481.74 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

Global Markets: Asia market traded higher Tuesday, fueled by a tech rally on Wall Street on the previous day. Singapore is expected to release its inflation data for August later in the day. Overnight stateside, the three major averages ended the trading day higher. The S&P 500 reached new heights led by a move higher in Nvidia, as a partnership announcement with OpenAI fueled investor optimism about the future of artificial intelligence. The broad market index ended the day up 0.44% at 6,693.75, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.70% to finish at 22,788.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 66.27 points, or 0.14%, to settle at 46,381.54. Along with the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and Dow had hit new all-time intraday highs during the session and closed at record highs.

Domestic Market: The headline equity benchmarks ended lower for the second consecutive session, weighed down by the Trump administrations decision to impose a one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa applicants. The move, seen as a setback for Indias IT sector which relies heavily on these visas, had a bigger impact on sentiment than the recent GST revisions. The Nifty closed near the 25,200 mark, dragged down by IT stocks, while pharmaceutical shares with significant U.S. exposure also remained under pressure. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 466.26 points or 0.56% to 82,159.97. The Nifty 50 index lost 124.70 points or 0.49% to 25,202.35. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex fell 1.02% and the Nifty declined 0.87%.