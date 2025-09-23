Vikran Engineering standalone net profit rises 31.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 159.16 crore

Net profit of Vikran Engineering rose 31.70% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 159.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.159.16136.0614.2310.348.026.937.396.095.654.29

