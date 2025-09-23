KEC International bags orders worth 3,243 crore

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth 3,243 crore for transmission & distribution projects.

The orders include a significant project for setting up 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with the supply of transmission towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the new order wins in our T&D business, especially our largest ever EPC order till date. This order has further strengthened our presence in the Middle East and substantially expanded our international T&D order book. The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us, as reflected in this order and those secured earlier this year. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs 11,700 crore. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group. The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Shares of KEC International shed 0.09% to end at Rs 865.95 on the BSE.