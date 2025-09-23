Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KEC International bags orders worth 3,243 crore

KEC International bags orders worth 3,243 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth 3,243 crore for transmission & distribution projects.

The orders include a significant project for setting up 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), along with the supply of transmission towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the new order wins in our T&D business, especially our largest ever EPC order till date. This order has further strengthened our presence in the Middle East and substantially expanded our international T&D order book. The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us, as reflected in this order and those secured earlier this year. With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at Rs 11,700 crore. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

The company reported 42.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 124.60 crore on 11.32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,022.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of KEC International shed 0.09% to end at Rs 865.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Glycols revises Final Dividend

Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Rail Vikas Nigam declared lowest bidder for Rs 145 cr project of Southern Railways

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story