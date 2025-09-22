Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Glycols revises Final Dividend

India Glycols revises Final Dividend

Image
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Post Stock Split

India Glycols post effectiveness of the Stock Split on 12th August 2025 from Rs.10 per share to Rs.5 per share, has revised the final dividend to Rs.5 per share of Rs.5 each. Earlier the board had declared on 16 May 2025 a Dividend of Rs.10 per share of Rs.10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Birla Corporation's subsidiary RCCPL declared preferred bidder for Guda-Rampur limestone and manganese block

Jio Payments Bank introduces 'Savings Pro' with auto-invest feature

Revolt Motors launches exclusive festive campaign 'Revolt Festive Dhamaka'

Rail Vikas Nigam declared lowest bidder for Rs 145 cr project of Southern Railways

Brigade Group signs joint development residential project in South Bengaluru

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story