ACMESOLAR signs PPA with NHPC for 250 MW FDRE project

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
ACME Solar Holdings through its subsidiary, ACME Urja One, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NHPC, a AAA-rated Central Government enterprise, on 29 January 2026 for its 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Tranche VI Project. The project will be connected to ISTS substations, for which connectivity approvals are already in place. The current PPA has been signed with a minimum annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and an obligation to meet 90% of peak power requirement for 4 hours daily on monthly basis.

ACME Solar will establish this FDRE project at a capex investment of approximately Rs 3,700 crore. It is fast-tracking the project's construction and has already acquired nearly 40 per cent of the land requirement. The expected CUF of this project is more than 60 per cent. Following this PPA, ACME Solar's total PPA-signed portfolio now stands at 5,630 MW, complemented by a firm pipeline of 2140 MW, where LOAs have been awarded or are currently awaited.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

