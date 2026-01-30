Associate Sponsors

Cupid Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Cupid Breweries & Distilleries reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.26 -100 OPM %0-42.31 -PBDT-0.150.20 PL PBT-0.150.20 PL NP-0.150.20 PL

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

