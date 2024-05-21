Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 36.17% to Rs 835.84 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 106.59% to Rs 98.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.17% to Rs 835.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 613.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.22% to Rs 328.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.92% to Rs 2913.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2159.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales835.84613.84 36 2913.802159.68 35 OPM %15.5111.94 -13.8410.23 - PBDT139.9073.03 92 457.18251.75 82 PBT133.1968.04 96 433.94233.75 86 NP98.4447.65 107 328.16171.61 91

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

