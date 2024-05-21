Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals &amp; Plastics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 90.29% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net Loss of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 90.29% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.65% to Rs 4.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.53% to Rs 18.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.798.14 -90 18.0312.83 41 OPM %-15.19-51.23 --1.28-42.32 - PBDT-0.36-2.36 85 5.964.33 38 PBT-0.43-2.48 83 5.543.89 42 NP-0.44-2.82 84 4.813.28 47

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

