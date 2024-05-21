Va Tech Wabag reports consolidated net profit of Rs 72.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.79% to Rs 934.20 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag reported to Rs 72.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 111.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.79% to Rs 934.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 926.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1811.28% to Rs 245.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 2856.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2960.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

