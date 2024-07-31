Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 734.26 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 24.62% to Rs 84.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 734.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 651.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales734.26651.61 13 OPM %13.4312.53 -PBDT118.8494.75 25 PBT111.9989.54 25 NP84.1867.55 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Byju's vs BCCI row: Edtech platform, cricket board reach settlement

Budget With BS LIVE: Join the discussion on decoding the Budget 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Sindhu, Lakshya into knockouts; Lovlina in action soon

BHEL Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 211.4 crore on higher expenses

India committed to becoming free of TB by 2025, working on mission mode

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story