JBM Auto standalone net profit rises 74.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 74.58% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 1054.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 843.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1054.39843.789.259.3373.6053.1445.1726.0233.9219.43

