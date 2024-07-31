Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JBM Auto standalone net profit rises 74.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 1054.39 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 74.58% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 1054.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 843.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1054.39843.78 25 OPM %9.259.33 -PBDT73.6053.14 39 PBT45.1726.02 74 NP33.9219.43 75

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

