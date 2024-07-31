Lakshmi Machine Works consolidated net profit declines 88.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.49% to Rs 672.96 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Machine Works declined 88.25% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 43.49% to Rs 672.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1190.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.672.961190.821.979.1442.66145.1716.25122.3811.0293.80

