Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 3932.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 583.88 croreNet profit of Greenply Industries rose 3932.93% to Rs 33.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 583.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 430.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales583.88430.36 36 OPM %9.146.23 -PBDT48.7020.74 135 PBT33.729.62 251 NP33.070.82 3933
