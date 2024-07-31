Greenply Industries consolidated net profit rises 3932.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.67% to Rs 583.88 crore

Net profit of Greenply Industries rose 3932.93% to Rs 33.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.67% to Rs 583.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 430.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.583.88430.369.146.2348.7020.7433.729.6233.070.82

