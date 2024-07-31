Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 201.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 31 2024
Sales rise 19.40% to Rs 2011.90 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings rose 201.80% to Rs 225.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 2011.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1685.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2011.901685.04 19 OPM %17.579.52 -PBDT336.38130.41 158 PBT304.54100.17 204 NP225.9374.86 202

Jul 31 2024

