Electrosteel Castings consolidated net profit rises 201.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.40% to Rs 2011.90 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings rose 201.80% to Rs 225.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 2011.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1685.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2011.901685.0417.579.52336.38130.41304.54100.17225.9374.86

