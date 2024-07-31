Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 305.69 crore

Net Loss of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 305.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 323.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales305.69323.89 -6 OPM %16.6514.44 -PBDT34.9632.01 9 PBT-5.49-5.48 0 NP-4.86-4.31 -13

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

