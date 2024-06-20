Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Action Construction Equipment in talks for a JV with Kato Works Co., Japan

Action Construction Equipment in talks for a JV with Kato Works Co., Japan

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To manufacture medium and large sized cranes in India

Action Construction Equipment announced that the company is currently in discussions with Kato Works Co., a Japanese global construction equipment manufacturer of Mobile Cranes, Excavators and other equipment (hereinafter referred to as KATO) to establish a joint venture in India, and the two companies plan to sign a formal contract as soon as they reach an agreement on the terms.

The joint venture intends to produce medium and large sized cranes (mainly truck cranes, crawler cranes and rough terrain cranes) for the growing Indian market and in the future, JV also plans to utilize the technology which will be cultivated in the company's development and introduce wide range of value added products for exports to other countries from India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

L&amp;T GeoStructure wins multiple orders

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

L&amp;T gains as arm bags 'significant' multiple orders

Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Virat Crane Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: Indus Towers, Gland Pharma, Advanced Enzyme, DMart, Sapphire Foods

Market may open on a flat note

Cabinet Approves MSP Hike For Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25

Chemplast Sanmar board to mull fund raising plan on 24 June 2024

All India Retail Sales Up 3% On Year In May 2024

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story