Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and AB Cotspin India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2025.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 294.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1576 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd lost 17.70% to Rs 149.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 334 shares in the past one month. Sampann Utpadan India Ltd crashed 9.39% to Rs 32.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22134 shares in the past one month. Sambhaav Media Ltd dropped 9.34% to Rs 7.18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38168 shares in the past one month.