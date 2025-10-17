Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and AB Cotspin India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2025.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd, Sampann Utpadan India Ltd, Sambhaav Media Ltd and AB Cotspin India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 October 2025.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 294.5 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1576 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd lost 17.70% to Rs 149.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 334 shares in the past one month.

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd crashed 9.39% to Rs 32.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22134 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd dropped 9.34% to Rs 7.18. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38168 shares in the past one month.

AB Cotspin India Ltd pared 8.87% to Rs 391. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5615 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2993 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 484 pts higher; Nifty above 25,700 level; FMCG shares in demand

V I P Industries allots 6,588 equity shares under ESAR

Ecoplex Infra signs land lease deed with MPSEDC

Polycab India appoints Niyant Maru as CFO

SpiceJet offers Indian pilgrims non-stop flights to Najraf, Iraq

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story