Central Bank of India Q2 PAT climbs 33% YoY to Rs 1,213 cr

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Central Bank of India reported standalone net profit jumped 32.86% to Rs 1,212.88 crore, on a 4.06% rise in total income to Rs 10,249.73 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) decined 6.08% YoY to Rs 1,471.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Operating profit dropped 17.52% to Rs 1,785.62 crore from Rs 2,164.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Provisions and other contingencies stood at Rs 314.14 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 598.06 crore in Q2 FY25.

Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter ended 30 September 2025 stood at Rs 3,283 crore, registering a de-growth of 3.72% from Rs 3,410 crore in Q2 FY25. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 2.89%.

Total business grew by 14.43% to Rs 7,37,938 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 6,44,858 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total deposits rose by 13.40% to Rs 4,44,450 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 3,91,914 crore in the same quarter last year.

CASA deposits accounted for 46.83% of total deposits. CASA increased by Rs 16,346 crore to Rs 2,07,616 crore in Q2 FY26, from Rs 1,91,270 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a YoY growth of 8.55%.

Gross advances increased by 16.03% to Rs 2,93,488 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,52,944 crore in Q2 FY25. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 96.88% from 96.31%, marking an improvement of 57 basis points.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) as of 30 September 2025 stood at Rs 8,827.02 crore, compared to Rs 11,604.25 crore as of 30 September 2024.

The gross NPA ratio improved to 3.01% as of 30 September 2025, from 4.59% as of 30 September 2024. Net NPA ratio declined to 0.48% from 0.69% during the same period.

Return on Assets (ROA) improved to 1.01% in September 2025, compared to 0.84% in September 2024, reflecting an improvement of 17 basis points. Return on Equity (ROE) rose to 14.22% in September 2025 from 12.67% a year ago, an improvement of 155 basis points.

The Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) improved to 17.34%, with Tier I capital at 14.98%, up by 107 basis points from 16.27% in the corresponding period last year.

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporations, public bodies, and institutional customers.

Shares of Central Bank of India slipped 2.50% to Rs 37.02 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

