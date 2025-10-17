Sensex settles 484 pts higher; Nifty above 25,700 level; FMCG shares in demand

The key equity benchmarks closed with modest gains today, extending gains for a third consecutive session, driven by optimism over corporate earnings recovery and continued foreign fund inflows. The Nifty settled above the 25,700 level. FMCG, consumer durables and pharma shares advanced, while IT and media stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 484.53 points or 0.58% to 83,952.19. The Nifty 50 index gained 124.55 points or 0.49% to 25,709.85. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex added 2.34% while the Nifty added 2.24%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.43% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.49%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,741 shares rose and 2,415 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.99% to 11.63. New Listing: Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company were at Rs 111.50 on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.19% as compared with the issue price of Rs 106. The scrip was listed at 106, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of 112.75 and a low of 105.95. On the BSE, over 50.76 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update: Midwest received bids for 1,33,35,000 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Friday (17 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.33 times. The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (15 October 2025) and it will close on Friday (17 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and Rs 1,065 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index jumped 1.37% to 56,616.40. The index rose 4.43% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Radico Khaitan (up 4%), Emami (up 2.04%), ITC (up 1.68%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.6%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 1.5%), Dabur India (up 1.46%), Marico (up 1.28%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 1.04%), Nestle India (up 0.9%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.81%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: Wipro tumbled 5.01% after the IT companys consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Acutaas Chemicals rallied 6.49% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 93.52% to Rs 72.24 crore on 24.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 306.19 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

JSW Infrastructure declined 3.69% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.8% to Rs 361.24 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 371.51 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.4% YoY to Rs 1265.59 crore in Q2 FY26. Sunteck Realty fell 1.42%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 48.97 crore on 49.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 252.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 3.48% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 63.47% to Rs 76.5 crore on a 1.57% decline in total income to Rs 1,969.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

CIE Automotive India jumped 1.55% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 9.5% year-on-year to Rs 213.2 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 194.7 crore in Q3 FY25 and was up 5% sequentially from Rs 203 crore in Q2 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 11.1% YoY to Rs 2,371.8 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,134.6 crore in the same quarter last year and was marginally higher than Rs 2,369 crore in Q2 FY26. Rallis India declined 1.27%. The pesticide makers standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

Waaree Energies fell 2.43%. The company reported a 132.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 842.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 361.65 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 69.69% YoY to Rs 6,065.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. LTIMindtree shed 0.22%. The company reported an 11.72% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401.1 crore on 5.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,394.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Anupam Rasayan India declined 4.74%. The company reported an 87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.2 crore on a 149% increase in total revenue to Rs 739.2 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets: European markets traded firmly in the red on Friday as investors awaited key inflation data from the region. Asia-Pacific markets ended lower, mirroring Wall Streets decline amid renewed concerns over the banking sector and escalating trade tensions. On the data front, Singapores non-oil domestic exports posted a sharp rebound in September, jumping 6.9% from a year earlier and reversing an 11.3% fall in August. In the U.S., shares of regional lenders plunged on Thursday amid fears of hidden loan losses. Zions Bancorporation dropped 13% after revealing a $50 million third-quarter loss tied to two loans from its California division, while Western Alliance Bancorporation fell 11% after filing a fraud lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC.